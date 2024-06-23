Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $174,000 in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.
Sera Prognostics Trading Down 6.2 %
NASDAQ:SERA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. 218,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,042. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.17.
Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 11,843.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 38,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $364,483.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 908,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,934.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sera Prognostics news, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 38,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $364,483.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 908,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,934.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Austin Aerts sold 8,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $75,822.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,058 shares of company stock worth $1,438,910. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.
