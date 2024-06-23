Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $305,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hormel Foods by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $2,231,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.64. 3,818,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.25.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 80.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HRL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.