Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $408,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after buying an additional 8,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,817,055,000 after buying an additional 348,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,129,927,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE PFE remained flat at $27.74 during midday trading on Friday. 52,561,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,487,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $157.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

