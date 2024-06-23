Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $99,000 in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB remained flat at $3.06 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,929,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,953,072. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NYCB. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

