Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 27.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,497,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,026,000 after buying an additional 433,252 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $941,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 39.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 71,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,469,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $34.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

