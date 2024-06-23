Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,876 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,705,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,857,539 shares of company stock valued at $781,118,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,788,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,532,008. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.83.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.