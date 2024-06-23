Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,249,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 36,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 117,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMFC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. 534,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,601. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.13.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. New Mountain Finance’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.32%.

In related news, Director David Ogens purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $44,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,854.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

