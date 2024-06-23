Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 6,644 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 207.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $883.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $840.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $905.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $798.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $728.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

