Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases New Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Diageo by 4,665.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,312,000 after buying an additional 472,583 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Diageo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Diageo by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 245,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE DEO traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $130.32. 675,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $129.11 and a 1-year high of $179.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.70.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.