Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases New Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,729,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,476,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,663,000 after buying an additional 88,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after buying an additional 244,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after purchasing an additional 131,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,627,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $98.37. 773,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,164. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $120.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

See Also

