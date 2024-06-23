Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 35,300 Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,300 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,100,419 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,403 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth about $2,271,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,611 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $16,213,000 after buying an additional 396,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 15.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,057,607 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 269,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,030.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,030.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RKLB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,081,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085,976. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Rocket Lab USA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.