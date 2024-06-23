Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $460,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 103,398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vistra by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,190,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,228,000 after acquiring an additional 575,799 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 172.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,747,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on VST
Vistra Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Vistra stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,597,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.34. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.03.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.37%.
Vistra Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vistra
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Micron Technology Stock Volatility Despite Analyst Upgrades
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- What are earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.