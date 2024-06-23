Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $460,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 103,398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vistra by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,190,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,228,000 after acquiring an additional 575,799 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 172.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,747,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,597,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.34. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

