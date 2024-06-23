Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000. INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 332,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,987 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at $3,203,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at $899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.63. 50,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,716. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.64 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 34.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $2.5963 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 76.88%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

