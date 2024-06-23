Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 87.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,492,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 6,783.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,819. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,517 shares of company stock valued at $813,092 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

