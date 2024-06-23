Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 1,275.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 3,686.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SANM shares. Fox Advisors started coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SANM

Sanmina Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SANM opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $69.80.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.