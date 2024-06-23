Scott Shimek Buys 36,667 Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Scott Shimek bought 36,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,845.18.

Scott Shimek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Scott Shimek acquired 8,500 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,680.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$3.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of C$2.76 and a twelve month high of C$4.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.46.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of C$393.34 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1714964 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 136.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TVE. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.95.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

