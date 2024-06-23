Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 17.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 827,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,158,000 after buying an additional 124,266 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 49.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 12.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,851,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,047,000 after buying an additional 202,704 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 242,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.39.

Shopify stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of -382.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

