SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,742 shares of company stock worth $57,672,688 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $380.63 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $394.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.62 and a 200 day moving average of $309.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.18, a P/E/G ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

