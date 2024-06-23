SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 13,927.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,319,000 after buying an additional 500,701 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WM

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $208.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.