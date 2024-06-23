SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,569,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 57,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 193.8% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $179.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.26.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

