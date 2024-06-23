SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.62

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $620.11 million and approximately $57.40 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00000965 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,279.79 or 1.00017451 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012264 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00076746 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,419,566,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,419,566,631.1911309 with 1,287,283,743.6453247 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.61527476 USD and is down -5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $65,253,132.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

