Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 300,763 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 229,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHCO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Soho House & Co Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $988.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $263.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soho House & Co Inc.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter worth $18,114,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter valued at $10,003,000. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter valued at $683,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

