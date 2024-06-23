SOLVE (SOLVE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,970.43

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. SOLVE has a market cap of $9.06 million and approximately $17,970.43 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Get SOLVE alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001396 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.