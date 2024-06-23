Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,933,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,362,673,000 after buying an additional 1,041,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $948,093,000 after buying an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,511,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $529,147,000 after buying an additional 166,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $79.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,650,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,221,270. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average of $88.66. The company has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

