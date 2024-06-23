Substratum Price Hits $0.0002 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.17 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009355 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64,263.65 or 1.00004193 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012272 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00076612 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023933 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

