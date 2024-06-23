System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Trading Down 1.5%

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 490 ($6.23) and last traded at GBX 490 ($6.23). Approximately 368,498 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 462% from the average daily volume of 65,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497.50 ($6.32).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on System1 Group from GBX 450 ($5.72) to GBX 615 ($7.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYS1
System1 Group Trading Down 1.5 %
About System1 Group
System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than System1 Group
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.