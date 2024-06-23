System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Trading Down 1.5%

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 490 ($6.23) and last traded at GBX 490 ($6.23). Approximately 368,498 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 462% from the average daily volume of 65,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497.50 ($6.32).

Get System1 Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on System1 Group from GBX 450 ($5.72) to GBX 615 ($7.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYS1

System1 Group Trading Down 1.5 %

About System1 Group

The company has a market capitalization of £62.13 million, a PE ratio of 4,900.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 482.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 403.37.

(Get Free Report)

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.