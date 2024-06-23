T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter.

TCAF stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

