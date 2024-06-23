T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TROW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.42. 1,670,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,925. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.24. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

