Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stake Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.29.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.7 %

Teleflex stock opened at $203.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.