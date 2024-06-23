Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TER. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $148.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $152.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.14.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

