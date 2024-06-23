Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Holdings Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,325 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 25.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.61. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,929 shares of company stock worth $5,172,307. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

