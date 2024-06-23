Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Holdings Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,422,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 101,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Texas Roadhouse worth $785,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5,135.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after buying an additional 218,287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,585,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 296,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after buying an additional 42,755 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12,123.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.77.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $170.41 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $174.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.90 and a 200-day moving average of $145.32.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

