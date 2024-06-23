The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 613.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $50.21. 16,746,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

