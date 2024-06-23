Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0231 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $230.67 million and $4.67 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009355 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64,263.65 or 1.00004193 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012272 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00076612 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,815,259.93422 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02348677 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $4,246,530.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

