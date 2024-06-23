Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Trading Down 4.8%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Tokuyama Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81.

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Tokuyama had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $618.11 million during the quarter.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

