Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $412,041.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,561,611.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,046. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.17. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

