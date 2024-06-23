Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,423,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Voya Financial worth $760,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $11,142,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.52.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VOYA

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.