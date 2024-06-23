Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 19,474 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,984,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Murphy USA worth $707,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 27.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 30.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,389,000 after acquiring an additional 72,537 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498 over the last ninety days. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.3 %

MUSA opened at $479.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.49 and a fifty-two week high of $488.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $436.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.60.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

