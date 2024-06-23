Wedmont Private Capital Buys 84 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Workday were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 128.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $764,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.11.

Shares of WDAY opened at $219.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $17,430,890.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,981,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,713 shares of company stock worth $97,038,313 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

