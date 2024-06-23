Werlinich Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,519,753,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,937 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,838,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,226 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,220,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,478,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $436.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

