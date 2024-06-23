Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $259.04

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 259.04 ($3.29) and traded as high as GBX 263.01 ($3.34). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 263 ($3.34), with a volume of 630,416 shares trading hands.

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

Witan Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 259.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 245.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 939.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Witan Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a GBX 1.51 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 2,142.86%.

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.