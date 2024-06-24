1,195 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,195 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.30 on Monday, hitting $232.11. 1,706,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,775,760. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.91 and its 200 day moving average is $193.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $249.42. The company has a market capitalization of $192.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.84.

In other Applied Materials news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,057,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

