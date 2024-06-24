1,245 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar
Caterpillar Stock Down 0.4 %
Caterpillar stock opened at $327.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Ciena Stock: Powering the AI Boom – A Network Infrastructure Play
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is NVIDIA Stock Done Playing With the Market? Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Didn’t Buy Occidental Like Buffett? Look at These 3 Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.