1,357 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.3% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 13,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.9% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 9,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $180.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $182.51.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

