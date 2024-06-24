19,408 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.91. 951,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,573. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

