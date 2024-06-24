1,950 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by &Partners

&Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $110.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.