22,974 Shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,678,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,925,000 after buying an additional 1,098,245 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 194,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 128,380 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

CWK opened at $10.87 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.