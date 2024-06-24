28,664 Shares in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 8.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 554,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 43,361 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 22.2% in the third quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 727,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 132,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 107.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 24,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Stock Down 0.8 %

ACTG opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $500.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 21.02, a current ratio of 21.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Acacia Research Co. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.

Insider Activity

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty acquired 14,534 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $76,303.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Acacia Research news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 226,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty acquired 14,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $76,303.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,919.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ACTG. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

