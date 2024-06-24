289 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 85.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 51,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $117.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

