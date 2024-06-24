2,923 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Acquired by &Partners

&Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hyperion Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJK opened at $88.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.92.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
